Mike Tyson, the greatest boxer since Ali returns

Since the great Muhammad Ali, few figures have generated as much interest in the boxing world as Mike Tyson who, at 54, has just announced that on September 12 he returns to the ring. His autobiography, ‘The whole truth’ is, together with André Agassi’s , one of the best that has been written in recent years in the sports field. Conflictive neighborhood, unknown father, alcoholic mother, dropping out of school to start committing a crime … His life seemed to be one of those condemned to the ghetto sink until, at the age of 13, he was sent as a thief to a reformatory where a professional ex-boxer saw immediately his potential and led him to meet Cus d’Amato. “This is the heavyweight world champion,” were the first words after seeing him who would be his coach, his mentor, the father he did not have. A prediction that was fulfilled although in the minds of many he has not been left as the youngest champion of all time but as the uncle who plucked half an ear off Evander Holyfield, the one who got half a face tattooed, the man sentenced to 10 years for rape or the one that had a tiger at home as a pet with the one that appeared in ‘Hangover in Las Vegas’, in one of the multiple cameos of this ‘showman’. Now, as he prepares his biopic (with Jamie Foxx playing ‘Iron Mike ‘ ), he wants to follow in Sylvester Stallone’s footsteps ,

“I can’t do it anymore … I can’t lie to myself anymore. It’s just my end. This is my end. I end here,” Tyson said on June 12, 2005. Before the modest Irish boxer Kevin McBride had fitted his third defeat in his last four fights, as many as in the rest of his career (50 wins-6 losses). Fifteen years later he will take down his gloves.

Some say that, far from being a comeback like George Foreman’s (the oldest world champion in history, who took down his gloves and was crowned at 45), Tyson’s return to the arena is just a promotional stunt. for the movie and to get a little money. His rival on September 12 will be another fifty, Roy Jones Jr., although he would have liked it to be Holyfield, with whom he starred in his most famous fight. “I was furious, I was an undisciplined soldier and I lost my composure. And I bit his ear,” he explains in his stark biography. “The only thing I have done is box, fuck, and make children. Many times I cannot sleep from all the drugs I have taken for so long.”

Drugs run through much of his book. He made ‘say no to drugs’ ads while funding a neighborhood friend’s crack business until a junkie killed him. Tyson spares no details in her book about how they undermined her career, taking her from the ring to the detox center. She also explains her version of the rape case, which was her first visit to prison. It would not be the last.

“In my mind I was unmatched. He had been the youngest heavyweight world champion in history. He was a titan, the reincarnation of Alexander the Great (…). It is amazing how low self-esteem and a great ego can provoke delusions of greatness ”, commented the boxer, who liked to quote Marx and Hegel or Mark Twain and who always had hidden wit blows. “The news of my death is greatly exaggerated,” he said when the rumor spread online.

The Brad Pitt and Wesley Snipes panic

In his years of greatness he caused absolute dread both in the ring and outside of it. Wesley Snipes and Brad Pitt can attest to that. “Please don’t hit me in the face, I make a living with it,” said the protagonist of ‘Blade’, when Mike was with a friend of both in a bar. When he was divorcing his wife, Robin stood at home and found her with a still unknown Pitt . “I was in an emotional coma. They had taken my heart and crushed it, all that left me completely overwhelmed. He had no energy to fight or anything. He must be drunk or something, he implored me not to hit him and he told me that they were just reviewing a script & rdquor ;.

Both D’Amato, the coach who saved his life, and the promoter who bled him, a Don King who “wanted to be more famous than boxers”, taught him that boxing was not only a sport but ‘show’. “Boxing is a spectacle, and to be successful a boxer has to not only win but also to do it in an exciting way,” Cus repeated. True to that maxim, the ‘Iron Mike’ show will continue from September 12.