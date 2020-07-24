In bed and showing tattoos: the photo of Angelina Jolie who is all the rage in networks

The 45-year-old American actress and screenwriter, Angelina Jolie, was seen in the last hours getting off an airplane with two of her children, Shiloh and Vivienne after a short trip. The protagonist of Malfica wore a black maxi dress and wore a face mask.

The beautiful Hollywood artist returns to her Los Angeles home in this way. An encouraging fact for the children of the Jolie-Pitt marriage: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox. It is that Brad Pitt already visits and stays some time in the same house to them.

Related news

All of that was the fruit of Brad’s hard work with family therapy. Likewise, rumors indicate that he has not yet reestablished his relationship with his two oldest children, Maddox and Pax.

Taking up the photo of Angelina Jolie that went viral on the networks, it is not a current photo, it is from a few years ago. It was shared by a fandom dedicated to the life of the Tom Raider performer.

In the daring pic we can see Jolie on the bed covered with the white sheets and revealing her hip tattoo.