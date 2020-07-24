Does Stormi still look like Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard?

Two years after Stormi’s birth, social media users continue to physically compare her to Tim Chung

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster on February 2, 2018. The little girl has become extremely popular on social networks, because like her mother, she uses distinguished and luxurious accessories that have become a trend.

However, his expensive lifestyle and personality aren’t the only reasons Stormi has sparked controversy; When the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gave birth to her baby, a theory emerged that claimed that Stormi’s father was not Travis Scott, but the businesswoman’s bodyguard.

When the first photographs of Stormi were shared, many Internet users began to viralize some “evidence” that Tim Chung and Stormi shared multiple physical characteristics, generating strong rumors that he was the girl’s true father.

The scandal was such that Tim Chung was forced to deny the rumors linking him to Kylie Jenner and Stormi:

“ I am a very private person and would normally never respond to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are insignificant. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, her daughter, and their families, I would like to make it clear that my interactions with Kylie and her family were strictly limited to a strictly professional capacity. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narration that is incredibly disrespectful to his family . “

Does Kylie’s baby still look like Tim Chung?

Now that time has passed, some users continue to believe that Tim is the father of Stormi and assure that the speculations that they formulated in the past are real.

“As Stormi Webster grows older, he begins to look more like bodyguard Tim Chung. They were all asking for a paternity test but we never saw Travis do it. Anyone can sign a birth certificate. ” As Stormi Webster get's older she starts to look more like the body guard Tim Chung. Everyone was asking for a 💉 test with @Tyga but we never seen a test done by @trvisXX I guess it will hurt @KylieJenner brand if stormi isn't his. Anybody can sign a Birth Certificate! 🤭🤫 — 1baddyellabone🥰 (@1BaddYellaBone) September 24, 2019 https://twitter.com/cheel_maaro/status/1256106652593303552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1256106652593303552%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcodelist.biz%2F%3Fp%3D48004





However, others believe that it is impossible for Chung to have become involved with Kylie Jenner, since as time passes, Stormi increasingly resembles Travis Scott.