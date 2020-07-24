Controversial reunion: why they accuse Kendall Jenner of breaking the quarantine

Although Kendall Jenner goes out of her way to stay away from scandals, her strategies don’t always work. Sometimes her peculiar behavior gives us something to talk about, as happened this last week.

After the controversy that aroused her rude behavior in a New York restaurant, the supermodel continues to be on everyone’s lips. This time, for another reason: Tuesday night, he forgot about social isolation and joined Hailey Baldwin Bieber for dinner.

What caused a stir is that the network star has turned a deaf ear to the health recommendations of the Californian government , which encouraged people to stay at home and only go out in cases of extreme need.

Although both Jenner and Baldwin were wearing masks, the truth is that it will not be easy for this gesture to be forgiven by those who obey the orders of the governor and have been locked in their houses for more than a hundred days.

This is not the first time that Calvin Klein’s face has mocked the pandemic. Despite the fact that the quarantine in the United States is not as strict as in other parts of the world, many of its followers cannot believe that it moves as freely.

Last week, the It Girl took a few days off. She enjoyed a heavenly vacation surrounded by a beautiful desert landscape and shared the most enviable postcards on her Instagram.

What many question the ex of Harry Styles is her irresponsibility in not setting a good example and ignoring her influence on her more than one hundred million followers, who observe and imitate each of her steps.

Everything indicates that the impossibility of abiding by the rules of social distancing is a common pattern shared by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, since the older sister of the socialit was also criticized for not wearing a mask in a public and crowded place. .