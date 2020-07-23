Scarlett Johansson to be replaced by trans actor

In 2018 it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to put herself in the shoes of a trans character in the movie Rub and Tug . That sparked the fury of activists from that community, who consider that a cisgender actor cannot keep the role. The actress then decided to get off the project. After the scandal it seemed that the script had been archived, but it was not.

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am grateful that this cast debate, while controversial, has sparked a broader conversation about diversity and representation in film, “said Scarlet Johansson at the time.

The story follows the life of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transsexual who built massage parlors that were the face of an illicit empire of brothels and steroid abuse in Pittsburgh in 1970.

The project returns from oblivion with some modifications. It will no longer be a feature film, but a series. According to Deadline, Our Lady J, the producer of the Pose and Transparent series and who is trans, signed to write a pilot script.

Our Lady J at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2020. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP.

“Tex’s life story is like no other, and the rich landscape of this unexplored moment in time really captured my imagination. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to write such a fascinating and diverse web-based gangster drama. of queer characters, “said the new member of the project.

While who’s to replace Johansson has yet to be confirmed, the production reported that all interest is in trans actors. It is unknown whether Rupert Sanders will remain in charge of the management, as announced three years ago.

Cindy Bruno Gill, widow of the gangster, supervises the history of her husband. “I am excited to be working with Our Lady J and New Regency (producer) to honor Tex’s memory by telling his story the way he would like to be remembered,” he said.

He added: “Tex was transgender at a time when being so meant facing great discrimination, yet he was not afraid to be himself in a way that inspired those who knew him to be proud of who they were as well. Our Lady J He is the perfect person to give a voice to Tex’s story, and I know he would be proud of the evolution of this project. “

The controversy put into question the few or almost null possibilities that trans people had throughout the history of cinema. Therefore, when the possibility of playing a role with great exposure backed by a star producer and directors arises, it makes sense to give trans artists the visibility that others could have.