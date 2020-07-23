Even if a coronavirus vaccine is approved, there are great obstacles to distribute it

The covid-19 vaccine is closer but not its distribution 2:58

(CNN) –– Last month, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, went to the National Academy of Medicine for help: would this renowned group be interested in developing guidelines on who should receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine ?

“This will let the public know that it is something transparent, not political,” said Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the academy, who replied to Collins that his organization was ready for the task. “The American public will want to know how it is making that decision. Why am I not receiving it first? ”He added.

After months of stumbling and criticism across the political spectrum about everything from testing to personal protective equipment, the Trump administration aims to demonstrate that it can quickly and fairly implement a coronavirus vaccine for millions of Americans so soon as I’m ready. That means tackling thorny challenges like deciding who will be first in line for vaccination, securing millions of glass vials and syringes, and convincing citizens to get vaccinated.

The administration is making decisions that experts applaud, such as turning to top health officials and industry experts to lead vaccine plans – rather than politicians – but is still concerned that the overall effort – called Operation Warp Speed–– remain shrouded in mystery. Furthermore, the government’s response to the rest of the pandemic has not inspired confidence.

“It’s been handled in a certain way as a secret weapon, which is never a good thing,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Transparency is always good,” he insisted.

First in line

When a vaccine is finally approved, not all Americans will be able to get it right away. This establishes the difficult task of deciding, in the midst of a lethal pandemic, who are the most vulnerable to the disease and who are the most essential to receive it quickly.

“People are a little uncomfortable that it is the government that makes the decisions on this point,” said Dr. Collins of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) before a Senate panel in early this month.

Experts will need to consider vulnerable populations, such as those in life-assistance centers or prisons and those who work indoors such as meat packing plants, and also how to assess Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The National Academy of Medicine hopes to have its recommendations available to the public in August or September.

Additionally, the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee (ACIP) –– a second panel of vaccine advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) –– also You are developing your own set of guidelines. It is not yet clear whether the government will select a series of recommendations between the two or whether it will take both into account when making its final decisions.

Last month, ACIP met in virtually a notorious meeting to discuss who is considered an essential worker and where teachers should be placed on the priority list, as well as vaccinations for pregnant women and whether race and ethnicity should be taken into account for priority considerations.

“If we do not address this issue of racial and ethnic groups as high risk in prioritization, what comes out of our group will be considered with a lot of suspicion and with a lot of reserve,” said the panel’s president, José Romero.

The meeting outlined the steps the government is already taking in preparation for a vaccine, as well as the reservation that still exists about the effort.

Dr. Matt Hepburn, of Operation Warp Speed, began his intervention in the development of the coronavirus vaccine by asking the panel to take into account its “lack of ability to provide many details about what we are doing.”

Minutes later, he insisted: “We are not a secret organization that works with unknown people and that nobody really understands what we are doing.”

A senior official from the Department of Health and Human Services told CNN that “we know there is a problem” when it comes to the transparency of Operation Warp Speed.

“Transparency is the key to acceptance,” said the official. “People need to believe in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” he added.

“An immense task”

Vaccine experts have already appealed to the Trump administration for spreading an unrealistic timeline to Americans.

“I think when people tell the public that there will be a vaccine by the end of 2020, for example, that will seriously harm the public,” said Ken Frazier, chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Merck, during a recent interview with Harvard Business School. “We do not have a long history of rapidly introducing vaccines in the midst of a pandemic. We must take that into account, “he added.

Spreading false hopes and breaking them is just one of many factors that could further harm public confidence.

“You can’t give an optimistic message that the vaccine will be developed by December and then, in December, not have a vaccine. So people are going to wonder what happened, “said Vijay Samant, a vaccine expert who oversaw the production of three successful vaccines when he worked at Merck. “In that time, you know, people have given up on social distancing under the assumption that the vaccine will be developed in six months, and people are amazed at what is happening, they lose confidence,” he added.

And when the vaccine is available, it could still take anywhere from six months to a year to distribute it to the population enough to delay the spread.

“That’s if you’re lucky,” said Samant.

The Trump administration is trying to streamline that process with Operation Warp Speed. So it has partnered with vaccine developers to start manufacturing and storing their medications before clinical safety trials are completed and before the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ) have approved vaccines.

"We are literally making the vaccine on a commercial scale now as we move forward in clinical trials," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar reported on CNBC on Wednesday. "We are doing that at risk, using all the power of the United States government and our financial resources to do it. No one has done this before, "he added.

When a vaccine is finally approved, the goal is to implement it immediately. By next year, the administration expects to have approximately 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Any vaccine that is available will likely require an initial dose followed by a second booster injection, according to vaccine experts and providers.

Now, once the vaccine is ready, there is also the challenge of taking it from the laboratory into the arms of Americans. The government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars for supplies like glass vials and syringes.

“We – right at the beginning of Operation Warp Speed ​​- – are working to block filling and finishing capabilities, as well as syringes, needles, and glassware, so that we have ensured that we can vaccinate the American people when we obtain the vaccines that they demonstrate be safe and effective according to the FDA approval or authorization standard, ”Azar told CNBC.

While the Trump administration has awarded some contracts to suppliers with a short track record, others are with major manufacturers such as Corning Inc.

“I think the US has set a standard in a way and the rest of the world is following the pattern, pretty closely actually,” said Brendan Mosher, vice president and general manager, Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies.

“Glass will not be the critical bottleneck,” explained Mosher. “There will be plenty available when the vaccine is ready, so I think we will be in very good shape,” he added.

Beckton, Dickinson and Company – the world’s largest syringe maker – noted that the United States is also making progress in obtaining supplies of syringes. But still, you may fall short of the 700 to 800 million syringes you will need to provide vaccines.

“We understand that this is a process, right? And the federal government is making some initial orders with us and other manufacturers, but I think that is the beginning of the process, ”said Elizabeth Woody, vice president of public affairs for the company.

The government has already ordered 190 million syringes from Beckton, Dickinson and Company, while partnering with the company to expand its manufacturing capacity.

“What this tells us is that we are now taking the necessary steps to prepare for a potentially seasonal covid-19 vaccine, as we have done for the flu,” Woody added.

The CDC and the Pentagon are working together to distribute the vaccine throughout the United States, although they have not provided much detail on how they plan to do so.

“This is a big task, even if you have a vaccine, vaccinating these people is a huge task, a huge task,” said vaccine expert Samant. “Because you need to convince people.”

Are we the guinea pig?

Providing the vaccine is one thing. But convincing Americans to get it is another.

Government officials have publicly criticized some assurances that the vaccine will undergo extensive testing to demonstrate that it is safe and effective. Still, a CNN poll in May found that a third of Americans said they would not use the coronavirus vaccine, even if it was affordable and widely available.

Some Americans are skeptical of all kinds of vaccines. Others are wary of the safety of the covid-19 vaccine in particular, as it is being produced on an accelerated timeline. For others, the vaccine effort is tainted by politics.

“You are seeing people commenting ‘I can’t trust anything Trump says.’ And there are people on the opposite end of the spectrum who say, ‘Unless he says it’s okay, I’m not going to do it,’ ”said Emily Brunson, an associate professor at Texas State and co-author of a recent report on public confidence issues. around the coronavirus vaccine. “You are going to have people who doubt the vaccine, when they normally do not hesitate before vaccines,” he added.

One of the main concerns is convincing minority communities that have experienced the highest hospitalization and death rates to get vaccinated. The experts indicated that this will have to involve community outreach through organizations that people trust, such as faith-based ones.

“There is a lot of work to be done in terms of making sure we engage them sooner to win their trust,” said Dzau of the National Academy of Medicine. “There are two ways that people can see it. One is, are we guinea pigs? Or, two, we should receive it first because we have more risk, “he added.

The Trump administration is already contemplating a communications campaign to try to win over Americans, according to a senior Health Department official. The effort is expected to include television, radio, digital and billboard ads.

Next month, the government plans to begin recording one-minute announcements featuring the administration’s top scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; the general director of Health, Dr. Jerome Adams; CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and others. In the announcements, doctors will respond, keeping social distance, questions from celebrities, musicians, and athletes about coronavirus concerns ranging from testing to vaccination.

However, experts say those efforts may not come fast enough.

“We have this window of time,” said Monica Schoch-Spana, principal investigator for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, who also co-authored the report on public confidence and the coronavirus vaccine.

“It is not an inevitable conclusion that it will go well,” added Schoch-Spana. “And it is also not an inevitable conclusion that it will go wrong.”

Ellie Kaufman, Cat Gloria, Austen Bundy and Daniella Mora, all from CNN, contributed to this report.