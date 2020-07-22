The terrible reason why they accuse Kylie Jenner of being very stingy

They uncovered Kylie Jenner’s misbehavior in a restaurant, and now everyone calls her out to be extremely coda!

A few days ago, a girl named Julia Carolan went viral on TikTok after she exposed the behavior of some celebrities in the restaurant where she works as a waitress. Some celebrities received an excellent rating, such as Beyoncé, Gigi, and Bella Hadid, Nick Jonas, and Josh Peck, who turned out to be extremely kind and attentive to the staff of the establishment.

However, there were some celebrities who did not get off well, such as Hailey Baldwin, whom he accused of having a high altitude, and Kylie Jenner, who assured that the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin businesswoman is extremely stingy.

The terrible reason why a waitress accuses the businesswoman of being stingy

In her account, Carolan said that the visit to the Jenner sisters’ restaurant was somewhat awkward; the waitress assured that the model is indifferent, quiet, distant and that she even lets her staff make the order for her.

For her part, Kylie was accused of being coda and stingy, because despite being one of the youngest billionaire celebrities worldwide, the youngest of the Kardashians left a tip of $20 in a $500 account. Check out the video of the waitress’s experience with Kylie here.