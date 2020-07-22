Bradley Cooper: the connection in the background of ‘Shallow’

The movie ‘A star is born’ was a before and after in the lives of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Her chemistry crossed the screen and many blamed the singer for the divorce of the actor from ‘The A-team’ with the model Irina Shayk. However, both performers only share a nice friendship and several songs, such as the Oscar-winning ‘Shallow’.

Just like in the movie, magic happened on stage every time they performed ‘Shallow’. A song for which the artist received an Oscar in 2019, and then dazzled with her spectacular performance on the stage of the ceremony.

The movie ‘A star is born’ broke all box office records in many countries around the world, making it one of the most viewed of the year and most critically praised. A criticism that also praised the great soundtrack, largely composed by Lady Gaga. And now it has been known that there is a curious relationship that unites the two actors with ‘Shallow’, the star song of the soundtrack.

“Shallow” music video has reached 880 MILLION views on YouTube. It's @ladygaga's fastest to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/25vlcn4oIl — Lady Gaga Views (@LG_Views) July 7, 2020

And is that in ‘Shallow’ there is a real connection between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. This song talks about two lonely people, who had a hard time reaching their destination and going through a long and difficult path, something that is just like the true story of the singer and actor.

Perhaps that is why it was so easy for them to interpret this song with their feelings on the surface every time they had to, demonstrating an undeniable chemistry every time they had to perform it on stage.

And it is that whatever happens, they will always have ‘Shallow’, a song that has united them forever.