Unusual! Kylie Jenner’s daughter owns a million dollar closet

Without a doubt, when it comes to the familiar Kardashian-Jenner, the eccentricity is carried in the veins. As a guarantee of this, the socialite Kylie Jenner shared with her followers some outfit of her little daughter. The peculiarity of these outfits does not simply lie in how tender an infant’s clothing could be, but in the millions that the businesswoman has invested to put together her wardrobe.

Stormi Webster is the only daughter of Kylie, the result of her marriage to rapper Travis Scott. The 2-year-old girl has a closet worthy of a wealthy woman. The afternoon of this July 17, the owner of « Kylie Cosmetics «, showed in her official Instagram account some revealing photographs that confirmed the fortune that her little girl would have inherited indirectly.

In the snapshots that Kylie Jenner published on the Internet, it is possible to demonstrate Supreme brand clothing, Nike, and four Padra’s wallets that drove her more than 185 million followers. It seems that Stormi, like her mother, has a collection of handbags made to measure for her. In fact, Kim Kardashian’s sister would have previously boasted of her little daughter’s luxuries.

On July 15, Kylie shared a tender photograph of Stormi’s carelessness. In the image is the two-year-old girl, sitting somewhere in her mansion. As she turns her back on the cameras, she can see her small “Louis Vuitton” signature handbag. Without a doubt, this baby’s clothes could feed more than one person for several years.

To continue giving these ostentatious tastes to her family, Kylie Jenner has not stopped with her cosmetic firm. A few weeks ago, she launched her new lipstick and shadow collection, in collaboration with her sister Kendall. To the surprise of the company, in less than 24 hours, the producers’ sales reached the “Soul Out”. In fact, despite her young age, she is one of the most millionaires in the entire dynasty.