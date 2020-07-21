Pure emotion: Maluma addressed Colombia with a patriotic message

It is impossible to think of Colombian urban music without Maluma coming to mind. It is an almost inseparable relationship, because the singer takes his country everywhere, reminding the world that he was born on land.

Like many other artists from Colombia, the reggaetonero dedicated a tribute to his country on his Instagram account and published a photo in which he is seen proudly wearing the shirt of his country’s team.

The most impossible of my cute little land wrote the artist under the postcard, and ended the message with three hearts in the colors that make up the Colombian flag.

The truth is that the interpreter of Borr Cassette carries his country in the blood and does not forget his roots, regardless of his triumphs and how high he is on the road to fame.

Although he does not live in Colombia full time because his demanded job forces him to spend a lot of time in the United States, the Hispanic celebrity continues to bet on his land and he was quarantined in Medelln, the city that saw him born.

Taking advantage of the time in his native country, the singer opened the doors of his house to the YouTube channel Architectural Digest and shared with the world the luxuries of his impressive mansion, awakening the envy of more than one.

In the video, the urban star showed every corner of his home without forgetting any. She even shared her favorite mugs and surprised everyone when she mentioned that she had an elevator and a personal chef.

In addition, the voice of Corazn showed his private gym and his extensive collection of soccer jerseys, some of them dedicated by important sports figures such as Lionel Messi or Kun Agero. Who could!