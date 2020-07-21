Nothing stops her: Kendall Jenner captivated again with a bikini photo

Kendall Jenner is one of the most beautiful models in the world and since she began her career she has not stopped garnering followers from all over the planet.

Because she owns a great beauty, Kendall has been called to participate in the most important catwalks in the world as well as in the main presentations of fashion brands.

Likewise a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old brunette became the highest-paid model on the planet, since until that moment she was from Gisele Bndchen.

While on social networks he has millions of fans who comment on everything that Kylie Jenner’s sister posts since her looks are really fabulous.

This time it was not the exception since her Instagram profile shared a series of photos that demonstrate that she owns a highly toned figure.