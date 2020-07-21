Kylie Jenner shows a photo of Stormi with a Louis Vuitton xs bag

Kylie Jenner promises to make Stormi a fashion and style star, particularly with the latest looks she’s uploaded from her. Her mother has not hesitated to take her to a Vogue cover, to show her in her most adorable moments, whether it is getting into a car, playing or smiling on camera … and we love it!

There is no doubt that Stormi was born to be in front of the lens, because even when she does not want to, she creates trends that are worth looking back at, such as the summer accessories that will continue as a fall and winter permanent. The latter has been verified in a photo uploaded by the founder of Kylie Cosmetics of Stormi, with a safety bag.

Kylie Jenner with her daughter, Stormi

The bag Stormi has carried (and which belongs to Kylie Jenner)

As we mentioned before, Kylie Jenner used her Instagram account to ‘show’ an image of Stormi where she comes out evading the camera, showing a unique hairstyle collected with a hair donut that has an inspiration brought directly from the 90s, a white outfit and a matching bag in XS dimensions, signed by Louis Vuitton, which undoubtedly belongs to the wide collection that its mother has.

Remember that this bag is not just any model: it is the Louis Vuitton Mini Speedy Bag made in collaboration with the artist Takashi Murakami, who belonged to the collection that went on sale in 2004 (when Marc Jacobs was the creative director of the French house ), becoming a resounding success since it was made available to the public.

Louis Vuitton’s Mini Speedy bag, made in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, which the it-girls of the early 2000s carried, is now back

This bag could be referred to as a vintage jewel for fashionistas, because in addition to having a unique design on its canvas, it is easier to combine than we would think. Without a doubt, bags of these dimensions and with this dynamism are back.

What can an XS size bag be carried with?

The fact that bags of this size return to the stage does not mean that we should not take into account what enters them. Remember that these are for outings that do not require you to carry anything other than your cell phone, your card, your keys, face masks, and antibacterial gel because with that it will be more than enough to fill it. You can easily combine it with everything you imagine.

The truth is that one of this size is not only quite practical, but it allows you to maximize whatever you want to carry, creating a considerable reduction in the weight of an ordinary bag.

Some of the advantages of bags of this size is that you can not only carry them with anything, but anywhere. Just think of those weddings and events that you have on your list and that you will go to in the future, for them, it is important to think of a small bag that you can carry both with your everyday looks, and with something more formal.

Stormi and Kylie Jenner show us that having a white XS bag with a touch of dynamism, can certainly be an excellent choice in our wardrobe, something that we should consider as one of our investments for our fall looks.