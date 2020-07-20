Rihanna: the climatic impact caused by “Umbrella”

It was 2007 and Rihanna was transforming into a new pop diva when she released “Umbrella” to the world, a hit undone by Britney Spears and in which the Barça singer in the company of Jay-Z would conquer the charts all over the world.

The impact of those “Under my umbrella-Ella-Ella-eh-eh-eh” was so great that they started an unusual crossover with the weather, which for some would be the key to the song’s success, for others witchcraft of the Rihanna’s outfit or just coincidence.

“Now that’s raining more than ever

Know that we’ll still have each other

You can stay under my umbrella”

Those lines introduced in the catchy chorus are the keys that led the impact of “Umbrella” to transcend a climatic phenomenon called Rihanna Curse that originated in the United Kingdom.

When “Umbrella” reached the top of the UK hit charts, the country was undergoing a phenomenon of extreme rains, leading the British newspaper The Sun to refer to the event as The Rihanna Curse. In New Zealand, it happened something similar, because when “Umbrella” reached # 1, the country was experiencing one of the worst storms in history.

Romania also joined the Rihanna Curse club, which had its hottest summer since 1946, but when “Umbrella” made it to the top 10 of that country’s rankings – and later number 1 – it started one of the worst storms and rains never happened, and as the song went down positions, the storms gradually disappeared.

To take advantage of the song’s success and the strange coincidence with the weather, Rihanna’s label Def Jam collaborated with the British factory Totes to launch 5 different models of umbrellas on the market, one of which was used by the singer in her presentation at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

To date, “Umbrella” is Rihanna’s greatest career success and one of the most remembered tracks of the two thousand and also covered by various artists such as Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, One Republic, Taylor Swift, All Time Low, McFly, and Biffy Clyro.