Kourtney Kardashian wears a very daring rumpled bikini while strolling with her sister Kendall on the beaches of Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian overflowed sensuality on a Malibu beach where she was seen enjoying a summer vacation, along with her sister Kendall Jenner and two friends, Addison Rae and Harry Hudson.

Members of the Kardashian clan continue to have fun as a family and the pleasures that come with being able to enjoy tourist paradises, like the ones Kylie lived in Utah.

Strolling along the shore of the beach, the oldest of the Kardashians flaunted her toned body in a very tiny bikini that revealed that she can be just as sensual as her controversial sisters.

At 41, Kourtney Kardashian continues to raise sighs among her fans and even more with the bikini she chose for her beach morning with her friends and one of her younger sisters.

The owner of Poosh left little to the imagination in swimsuit two-piece Naranj colored with a very original design wrinkled at the top of the bra, with whom he walked along the beach, published the Daily Mail.

A white oversized shirt covered her figure, but within minutes the strong sea breeze played with her outfit and revealed her voluptuous derrière.

Long black hair wore it loose to the rhythm of the wind and without any makeup on his very natural face, which he covered in opportunities with black sunglasses.

Kendall and Kourtney Kardashian on the beach

The famous model, Kendall Jenner also took her time to sunbathe and spend a few days in Malibu, caressing the sweet life of the sea.

The beautiful sister chose to wear a look more sporty and comfortable with a baggy sweater and mini short linen, all in beige with a long robe with which he was covered with the sun, as he shared a pleasant conversation with the group.

For hours, friends and sisters Kardashian-Jenner entertained themselves sitting on the beach sand, spending a different day on vacation.