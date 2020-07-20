Khloé Kardashian announces her brother Rob’s return to “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians”

Khloé Kardashian made a major announcement about the new season of her reality show “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians.” The 36-year-old television star called SiriusXM Hits 1 to tell “The Morning Mash Up” hosts that her brother Rob Kardashian, 33, will return to the E! Broadcast television show, which also features Kourtney Kardashian. , Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

“My brother is coming back like he’s feeling safer and more comfortable, I think, you know, he just started a whole new season, so here we go,” said the Good American founder. Rob had frequent appearances on the project, but during the seventh season he went on to have a more minor role. He was also in the spin-off “Khloé & Lamar”, in 2011, and #Dancing With The Stars “that same year.

In 2016 he served as the main star of his own spin-off, “Rob & Chyna”, with his then-fiancé Blac Chyna, with whom he shares his daughter Dream. Then, he faced legal problems after sharing photos of his ex-nude partner on Instagram. He has also had a long battle for custody of Dream. All these series of difficulties made him take a step back in the KUWTK filming.

In March, she hinted that she was returning to the show when she said, “My sisters forgot that we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was a bad girl’s club.” Three months later she attended Khloé’s birthday party flaunting her slimmer figure. Rob dropped the remaining kilos that accompanied him for quite some time and would be ready to return to the television screens.

New episodes