Kendall and Kylie Jenner launch makeup line

Nothing stops the beautiful owner of Kylie Cosmetics’ hunger for success. With the fifth anniversary of her makeup brand soon to be celebrated, Kylie Jenner continues to reap her fortune and, despite the recent scandal caused by the Forbes magazine revelations, the little girl from the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to assert her position as Entrepreneur who has been hard-working since making her debut in the industry at just 18 years old.

Since then, the multi-million dollar businesswoman has expanded her business with other exciting product lines and collaborations with fashion label Balmain and her older sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé.

Now it is the turn of top model Kendall Jenner who surprised her followers by joining the list of celebrities who have left the modeling industry aside to join the beauty industry. That’s how this weekend, Jenner announced to her Instagram followers her arrival in the world of Kylie Cosmetics.

From her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared a video in which the two sisters appear with a vibrant black straight mane on a white background.

The young model wore a bone satin bodysuit with touches of black in conjunction with Kylie who wore a black bodysuit and matching tights, in addition to a super cool shoot in which they appear surrounded by photographers who shoot flashes at them as they walk between the crowd.

This news, which has already unleashed the madness among its followers and fervent lovers of its brand on the social networks of this collection, reports that it will go on sale this coming Friday, June 26.

For this first joint collection, they have chosen to put six different products on sale that promise to become a sold-out as soon as they see the light of day. Its iconic matte lipstick with a nude pencil will also be part of this collection, a pink tone gloss will also be included, ideal to achieve a wet glossy effect on your lips.

Also included in the collection is a shadow palette with 15 shades, featuring a perfect blend of shimmer and matte shades with super cool colors.

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics integrates mattifying compact powders to control the shine on the face, as it is a personal problem that the model deals with every time she goes out on the catwalks.

This new collection promises to be a total hit, so you must be alert not to miss the opportunity to purchase any of these products.