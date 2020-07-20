Katy Perry creates controversy for her Mexican design | AFP

Kate Perry, who is expecting a baby, caused a stir on social networks by wearing, on one of her outings in this quarantine, a dress made with Mexican embroidery from San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca.

The colorful design is sold by Pippa Holt, an Australian designer based now in Ireland, who launched, in 2016, a line of garments in collaboration with artisans from the south of the country, who sell online around the world, through platforms such as netaporter and modaoperandi .

Thus, these huipiles, called “kaftans” by this creator, are made in conjunction with indigenous communities in Oaxaca with the craftswoman Felipa Hernández and her entire family as the head , and each piece is unique, according to its official website.

“We help create beautiful designs with ancestral textiles, always with respect and fair treatment for the original creators of these elements who have benefited from our help,” she says on the website, where you can also see many testimonies from seamstresses. Mexicans who appreciate your help to have a job.

The online prices of these garments range from 8,000 to 30,500 pesos. The one that Perry carried has a cost of 16 thousand 580 pesos.

It is unknown what percentage the creators of this work receive, and it is not known how much the designer has contributed to making them different from the traditional ones.

Apparently, it is not the first time that the interpreter of “Teenage Dream” uses the garment, since she wore it accompanied by a turban, in a video for the American Idol program last May.

