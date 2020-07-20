From “Game of Thrones” to the altar: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s love story

An ancient Scottish castle was the scene of a marriage bond that leaped from fiction to real life. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, actors of Game of Thrones, joined their lives two years ago in the middle of a fairytale ceremony that served to mark a watershed in the couple that has already overcome the first attacks of scandals after several years to remain anonymous.

The link had two meeting places. The religious ceremony was held at Rayne Church, while the reception took place at Wardhill Castle, a 900-year-old property in north-eastern Scotland that is from the bride’s family.

Guests

The main actors of the HBO television program, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, came to this place, who were the first witnesses to the love that emerged from the sets, in the middle of hermeticism, and that with only two years of relationship, already faced the blows of infidelity and even addictions.

From fiction to reality

Nobody imagined that the fictional romance starring Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who in Game of Thrones gave life to Jon Snow and the wild Ygritte, became real and ultimately one of the most beloved couples in the international art world.

The actors performed an intense romance in the first seasons of the series until the character of Rose Leslie faced death. But during all that time, both international stars hid the relationship in real life and that keeps them together to this day.

By 2014 it was already known that the couple had a relationship, which they confirmed until two years later when they appeared together on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards, in London, in April 2016, since hundreds of photographs emerged on social networks that verified the idyllic love.