Irina Shayk wears the most controversial coat that Rosalía and Kylie Jenner have already worn

If there is something that lasts in the memory of fashion, it is the controversial and viral garments that become the undisputed center of attention of a season. If you thought Jacquemus’s mini bag had traveled around the world, there is another design that generated even more of a stir, and this time not in a positive way. We talked about the controversial coat that Rosalía wore, and later Kylie Jenner, and that cost them harsh criticism from her followers. The reason? It was made of fox fur.

A controversy that seemed to have closed months ago until Irina Shayk wanted to show it off , and join these criticisms that have been unleashed on the Internet. It is a coat with a belt, which has cuffs and collar made from this animal, from the Saks Potts firm, and which exists in different colors, with a price of 1610 euros . Irina Shayk was betting on her pastel yellow version.

Gtres

It didn’t take long for social media to echo this, and to remind you of when the other two celebrities opened this debate on the use of fur in the fashion world. Rosalía was the first to convert this viral garment in a matter of minutes, wearing this design in an orange hue, which hardly went unnoticed.