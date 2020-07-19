Bradley Cooper, have you reconciled with Irina Shayk?

Just over a year ago, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ended their relationship after more than five years together and a daughter together. The actor and the model had a friendly breakup, not wanting to give the press great scandals despite the fact that their separation was marked by the constant rumors of an alleged relationship between Bradley and Lady Gaga.

Finally, both the actor of ‘Aloha’ and the artist denied it, assuring that they had created two characters and that it was all a marketing strategy to promote his movie ‘A star is born’ .

The chemistry that they both wasted, both on-screen and at the Oscars ceremony where they performed ‘Shallow’ under the watchful eye of Irina Shayk, caused many people to begin to consider a break between the model and the actor, which finally became reality. However, it seems that they have decided to give themselves a new opportunity.

This A+ list mostly movie actor forces his ex to take a COVID test prior to being able to see their child. Bradley Cooper/Irina Shayk (Irina Shayk spends nearly four hours at ex Bradley Cooper's home… as they appear to order takeout together in NYC) pic.twitter.com/G8LAProHAX — karen ricks (@karenricks) June 28, 2020

Irina Shayk was recently seen leaving Bradley Cooper’s apartment in New York . The model was captured by the paparazzi when she left the building, smiling, not caring about the presence of the cameras.

This meeting and some others, in which their daughter has also been present, and have even ordered food at home, have sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation of the couple.

Several US media outlets claim that the model spent four hours in her ex-partner’s home, and came out of it with a very comfortable look, perfect for being at home. Have they decided to give themselves a new opportunity?