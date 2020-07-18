With a leather top and panty: Jlo is all the rage in networks

50-year-old American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez bought a new property with her future husband, former baseball player Alex Rodrguez. The recent acquisition is a bungalow built in 1948 and recycled.

The value paid for the property was 1.2 million euros, and it is among the cheapest properties in the Bronx Diva. It is located in Encino, in the San Fernando Valley, California, and if you move to that area you will have singer Ariana Grande as a neighbor.

Returning to the recent photo published by Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram. In it we can see the artist wearing a top, panties and black leather jacket, also completes her outfit with Roman sandals and large hoops.

JLo’s pic already exceeded 526,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments in just two hours. Without a doubt each publication of the beautiful brunette is a furor in networks.