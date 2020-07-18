Kylie Jenner is no longer the highest paid on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson is

Sales for Kylie Jenner’s products continue to rise, however, the young businesswoman no longer makes as much money in advertising as she used to. This has been confirmed by the Marketing and social media company Hooper HQ, which has given the throne to the actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’. The 48-year-old wrestling professional receives a million dollars for promoting a product on Instagram to his 190 million followers, while Kylie Jenner reaches 986,000 dollars thanks to her 185 million followers.

Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? – With that phrase, Dwayne Johnson boosted his career in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation), for eight years before continuing his acting career, becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood with blockbuster films that grossed more than 3.5 billion dollars. in the United States and 10.5 billion around the world. Now, on his Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson shares his exercise routines, motivational videos and other more emotional ones with his daughter Jasmine Johnson, just 4 years old.

For her part, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics tries to retake the post of the highest-paid celeb on Instagram with the sale of her products, photographs of her most inspiring looks and the behind the scenes of some themed party that she organizes for her little Stormi. A strategy that is better perfected to be able to sit down, once again, on a throne that has been taken by Dwayne Johnson and which is followed, as third place, by soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who charges 889,000 for each entry in his profile .

Then there is Kim Kardashian demanding $ 858,000 in exchange for accessing her 179 million followers, followed by Ariana Grande with $ 853,000 for each Instagram post. The rest of the podium is made up of: Selena Gomez (with $ 848,000), Beyoncé (with $ 770,000), Justin Bieber (with $ 747,000), Taylor Swift (with $ 722,000) and, finally, in tenth place is Brazilian soccer player Neymar Da Silva (with $ 704,000).

The above, a list that changes as fast as the number of followers and new artists on the way. For this reason, the battle to retake the crown of the young American businesswoman has begun and, paradoxically, has as an opponent not only former professional wrestling but also who taught him the mastery of social networks: Kim Kardashian.