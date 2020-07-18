From Tom Cruise to Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie, very unfriendly celebrity divorces

Money, child custody, pensions, accusations in the media … They are all common elements in celebrity divorces that become stormy. Some manage to resolve the separation in a few months, although the scars last and others take years to find a solution that pleases both parties.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: an unexpected divorce

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce against Brad Pitt in 2016. After nearly four years of fighting, things seem to have calmed down a bit, especially for the benefit of the family. A judge ordered the actress to repair the relationship between the father and the children and later the interpreter denounced that Pitt did not pass “significant” alimony for a year and a half, something that the actor’s lawyers denied after presenting documentation that proved to have paid more than seven million euros since the separation. In recent years, both have made revelations regarding their marriage, such as Pitt’s alcoholism or Jolie’s sadness.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: cross accusations

The separation process for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took place in 2016 and ended in August of that year with an agreement of almost seven million dollars. The actress requested the interpreter’s divorce after 15 months of marriage and the separation announcement was accompanied by a complaint filed by Heard with accusations of physical and psychological violence, which then provoked a legal response from the actor and new conflicts that last until today. The actor has pointed to his ex-wife for the same crimes that he accuses him and has also taken legal action against some media such as The Sun, whom he accuses of defamation for doubting his honesty and calling him an abuser.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac: the end and the fight for the daughter

After divorcing Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson once again passed the altar with French journalist Romain Dauriac. That same year, the couple welcomed their daughter RoseDorothy. For their custody, they were battling almost 12 months since the father wanted to take the girl to France when the couple separated in 2016. In 2017 they reached an agreement that did not reveal the details. The way to deal with that separation, with a child involved, was what helped the actress get the role of Nicole in A Marriage Story, a film for which she was nominated for an Oscar. The first thing she said to the film’s director, Noah Baumbach, was: “I’m going through a divorce.” The honesty of the actress surprised the director, who saw Johansson as the ideal person to embody a character who was having the same experience.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: the worst ending

Nicole Kidman was only 22 years old when she decided to marry Tom Cruise . It was 1990 and from there they started a marriage of just over a decade and in which they adopted two children: Isabella and Connor. When the actors reported the breakup, the children decided to continue living with their father. “After the divorce, some jobs came up that were highly applauded, so it was interesting for me,” Kidman acknowledged during a conference in 2015. Of course, she still felt lonely after Cruise’s separation and with limitations to see her children. For example, the interpreter could not attend the wedding of the youngest last year at the indication of her ex-husband, since she opposes Scientology, the religious doctrine that the actor processes.