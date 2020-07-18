Friend of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt gives the latest “report” of their relationship

“I hope their friendship lasts … those were glory days as you were saying, I remember those days like that,” added the singer.

Brad and Jennifer formed one of the most famous couples in Hollywood despite having had a marriage of only five years. Both married in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

It was in the filming of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where Brad participated with Angelina Jolie, that speculations about the protagonists and a new relationship began, which is why the marriage of Jennifer and Brad ended.

Jennifer married Justin Theroux in 2015 and Pitt in 2014 with actress Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie ended their two-year marriage and their 11-year relationship in 2016, so far they share custody of their six children.