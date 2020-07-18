Demi Lovato, Naya Rivera’s girlfriend in ‘Glee’, thanked her for helping her define her sexuality

The singer played the girlfriend of Naya Rivera’s character; together they opened the conversation about LGBTQ + representation in the series

The impact it had

Naya Rivera

in the lives of many, he continues to receive tributes and, on this occasion, he was

Demi Lovato

, who played the actress’s girlfriend on Glee , who dedicated an emotional message in which she thanked him for helping girls around the world to feel comfortable with their identity and sexual orientation.

After revealing that the authorities found Naya’s body in Lake Pirú, Demi Lovato wrote heartfelt words for her former serial partner and friend, who at the time of filming was important for Demi to find out about her orientation.

“I will always appreciate the opportunity to play your girlfriend on ‘Glee.’ The character you played was innovative for thousands of queer girls who remained in the closet (like me at the time) and for those who were already openly living their orientation, ”began the person in charge of giving life to” Dani “.

“Your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring for Latina women around the world. My heart is now with your loved ones right now, ”he expressed in a photograph in which he is about to kiss her on the cheek.

The actresses played a lesbian couple who helped visualize this sector of LGBTQ +, which does not usually receive as much exposure, which is necessary to normalize it among society.

From her disappearance to the results of the investigation: the facts in the tragic death of Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato also uploaded a snippet in her Instagram stories for “Here Comes the Sun,” a song by The Beatles that she performed alongside Naya Rivera for Glee .

The stars shared filming in 2013, when Demi Lovato joined the fifth season of Glee . She participated in some chapters of the penultimate installment of the series created by Ryan Murphy and has been openly bisexual for some years, even confessing that in 2017 “she came out of the closet” with her parents.

Demi Lovato was not the only one to say goodbye to Naya Rivera, who, according to authorities in Ventura, California, drowned on July 8 after disappearing on a picnic with her son in Lake Pirú. Relatives, fans, friends and colleagues from around the world have dedicated a few words to the actress, such as Darren Criss, Amber Patrice Riley, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch.