Ariana Grande returns to the scene with a most flattering look

Ariana Grande is one of the most active artists on social networks. She uses her Instagram platform to keep in touch with her fans and to give voice to the social issues that are relevant to her, in addition to sharing her musical projects. Although lately what has occupied his Instagram feed the most is the spectacular look he chose for his birthday.

The ‘Problem’ singer turned 27 on June 26 and organized a party in style. She gathered all her friends and her new boyfriend to celebrate the summer solstice by referring to the scary movie ‘Midsommar’.

The aesthetic of this ribbon is marked by the impressive bouquets and flower thrones. In addition, everyone decided to dress up in beautiful floral headdresses to enjoy an impressive night at the Ariana Grande mansion after so many months apart.

To take her look one step further, the superstar decided to try one of the new makeup trends and was delighted. This new fashion we are talking about is placing small details with glitter on your lashes that turns your look into a mini headdress.

With her already iconic ponytail and gorgeous brown hair, Ariana Grande has not stopped sharing selfies from that day and it is no wonder, the look has been widely applauded on the platform. So this past Monday I shared a new perspective on the eyelashes and wished “to have stapled them when I had the chance.”

We are sure that the artist with so much promotion will make this new technique become the latest fashion to party in all parts of the planet. Let’s hope that Ariana tries more styles and takes more professional photos to be able to enjoy them better. We are just as in love as Ariana Grande with glitter on her lashes!