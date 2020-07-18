Angelina Jolie asks the UN to help rape victims and try the guilty

Actress Angelina Jolie called this Friday before the UN Security Council for more commitment to help victims of sexual violence during armed conflicts and that those responsible for those crimes be prosecuted “regardless of country or circumstances.”

Jolie, who is also a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), spoke electronically to the UN’s highest executive body, which held a virtual meeting in which she discussed the annual report on sexual violence in the United States. conflicts, presented by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.