Scarlett Johansson describes what to expect from the film

The movie Black Widow will serve as a farewell to a Natasha Romanoff who we already saw die in Avengers: Endgame. However, where one thing ends, another begins, and it has recently been confirmed that the film will serve to pass the baton to Yelena Belova.

In a recent magazine interview, Scarlett Johansson spoke about precisely the need to explain why Natasha made the sacrifice she made.

THE MOVIE GIVES AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SOME KIND OF HEALING AND UNDERSTANDING TO WHY NATASHA DECIDES TO MAKE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN AVENGERS: ENDGAME.

However, it seems that the film will do much more than that, as Johansson claims that this type of emotional exploration of his character would not have happened if the film had come earlier.

I DON’T THINK WE COULD HAVE DUG THAT DEEP INTO THE PAST. IT PROBABLY WOULD HAVE BEEN MORE OF A SIMPLE SPY THRILLER THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT MORE GLITZY DIFFERENTLY, AND WOULD HAVE ONLY SCRATCHED THE SURFACE OF WHAT WE DO IN THIS MOVIE.

And what this movie of the Black Widow we haven’t seen yet will do is show the real Natasha Romanoff.

THERE WAS NO REASON TO MAKE A BLACK WIDOW MOVIE OF OUR OWN UNLESS WE COULD DIG DEEP AND BE BRAVE. I AM VERY HAPPY WITH ALL THE WORK WE HAVE DONE ON THE MARVEL STUDIOS MOVIES. I FELT THAT AVENGERS: ENDGAME WAS VERY SATISFYING AND I WANTED TO MAKE SURE THAT THE BLACK WIDOW WAS SATISFYING, NOT ONLY FOR THE FANS, BUT ALSO FOR MYSELF, ARTISTICALLY AND CREATIVELY, AFTER A DECADE PLAYING THE CHARACTER.

In the end, the film will show fans who Natasha is and what motivates her before reaching her tragic end.