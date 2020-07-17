Mariah Carey changes her look and goes back to her 1990s curly hair

During the confinement, many celebrities delighted us with their changes of hair looks, where they won the bangs and the pink hair dye. And, although in Spain we are already in the new normal, in the United States it is still advisable to stay at home as long as possible, so some celebrities still play at being hairdressers in their own homes.

That seems to be the case of Mariah Carey, who has surprised on her social networks with a couple of images in which she appears with a new hair look. The legendary interpreter of All I Wants for Christmas Is You is immersed in the publication of her memoirs – due for release on September 29 – and reviewing the book, she may have been nostalgic for the hair she wore thirty years ago.

For months, the singer has chosen to comb her hair in a somewhat more relaxed way, but in her latest Instagram image, she wears loops that remind us of the curly hair she wore in the early nineties. In fact, this hairstyle is truly reminiscent of the one she posed on her debut album: Mariah Carey.

The truth is that this new look is fresh and rejuvenating and with it, he has conquered all his followers. “Curly Legend,” commented one of his fans. “My God, this is 1991,” wrote another of his fans. Even the American singer-songwriter JoJo has assured that they were “the most beautiful curls”.

We do not know if this new hair look is temporary, a consequence of the boredom of spending so much time at home or having looked back while preparing his memories, or if the success of his curls on the net will make him consider a definitive change.