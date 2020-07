However, what is truly striking about the postcard are the other balloons that have two curious written words: family and welcome. Under the portrait he wrote “welcome to the other level”, but the Colombian gave no clue.

The fans did not take long to start their speculations. Some thought that he could be hinting at possible paternity by

the artist

, while others suspected that it was about buying a new house in Miami.

However, most reggaeton fanatics agree that this may be the way to announce the release of their new studio album, possibly titled Papi Juancho.

This reflection makes sense since the artist insists that his followers address him with that name since March when he published a photo of the session he did with the Calvin Klein brand and in the legend, he could read “Papi Juancho”.

This week, Maluma made headlines for announcing a future collaboration with Jennifer López through her social networks. The exact date on which the single will be released is not known, but she assured that it will be a bomb * a.

Will the song be with Jennifer Lopez on her new album? That is still a mystery, but it is clear that the native of Medellin is creating new music that will soon reach the ears of his fans.