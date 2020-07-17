Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, there are good reasons to ensure that they returned

The couple made up of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt was one of the most loved and appreciated in and outside of Hollywood, separated for 15 years, good reasons would unite them again, they say.

Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in one of the pampered romances between actors in the movie mecca and audiences around the world.

However, they all knew the story that separated them and completely broke the magic of beloved romances among the most famous actors in the industry.

However, the hope of a reunion between the two always remained latent, despite the fact that at the time Brad Pitt revealed the reasons why he abandoned his then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Now, the heartthrob of several famous films has tried to make up for these statements about his past relationship with the Californian actress, who betrayed Angelina Jolie.

But apparently, the miracle could have happened between the two, since their reunion at the gala of the SAG Awards, held in January of this year, the controversy between them soared after some images these increased during the days of confinement.

Now, they assure us that both are together again and there are good reasons for it to happen finally!

Everything seems to indicate that the meeting point was Jen’s house, however, despite the fact that the meeting was not for love purposes as most might think, they decided to join for a great social cause and it is to donate a million dollars each for the Color of Change organization, an organization that seeks racial equality.

But not everything was there since also Jennifer and Brad organized the details of their act of charity. So, somehow it could be a good start between the two, don’t you think?

And it is that one of the characteristics that highlight many stars is that they share a little of what they have to collaborate in social causes, one of them is also Brad Pitt, who even attended one of the gatherings called in the city of Los Angels to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

So apparently, there are very good virtues in common that still unites them, even if they collaborate together in these noble causes, it cannot be denied that there is great chemistry between the two, so if it was your favorite partner at some point cross your fingers!