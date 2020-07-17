Brad Pitt would carry from his divorce with Angelina without having relation with his older son

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their divorce process four years ago, the agreement for the custody of their children has occupied much of their confrontation with justice and the interest of the media. And especially in the spotlight has been at all times the actor’s relationship with the eldest of their offspring, Maddox (18 years old), whom Jolie adopted in Cambodia two years before the couple began their romance (Pitt would later).

It should be remembered that the first-born of Hollywood stars apparently became the trigger for the decision of the ‘Maleficent’ actress to break her marriage to Pitt. And it is that just a day before Jolie presented the divorce application documents in court, the interpreter maintained a strong altercation with Maddox while the family traveled in a private plane. The event, in fact, led to Pitt being investigated by the FBI for child abuse, although the investigation was eventually closed without charge.

And according to what the US Weekly newspaper has published now, the actor has not managed to fix things with his eldest son since that episode took place, and would, therefore, take around four years with hardly any dealings with him. The media cites a source close to the circle of the ex-partner, who ensures that the current relationship between Pitt and the teenager “does not exist.”

Currently, Maddox is installed in Seoul, South Korea, where he studied biochemistry at Yonsei University. In September of last year, a month after he arrived in the country, he was questioned by a reporter about his link to Pitt, and whether it was forever broken. “Whatever has to happen will happen,” Maddox said simply.

On the other hand, in recent weeks it has been known that the once most powerful marriage in Hollywood is finally approaching positions after years of tension and battles in the courts. Pitt was photographed on a motorcycle outside Jolie’s Los Feliz mansion after visiting to spend time with his other children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. People magazine revealed that this approach had been the result of family therapy. “They definitely needed help solving all the issues related to child custody and how Brad could be a father again,” the outlet reported.