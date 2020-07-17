Are you arriving at the DCEU? This is what Keanu Reeves would look like in the reboot of ‘Constantine’

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) would be in preparation for its paranormal saga and among the first projects that are supposedly in development is that of the exorcist addicted to tobacco, although it is still unknown who could star in this new movie, a fan has been published. art by Keanu Reeves as Constantine.

In 2005 the Canadian actor embodied this character giving him a more American and serious vision, compared to the Vertigo comics, where the antihero is a sarcastic English, according to the Rotten Tomatoes portal, the specialized critic rated it with a 46%, however, over the years it has become a cult movie for DC fans.