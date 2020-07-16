Kylie Jenner and Rosalia are so friends that they share the same style

The 26-year-old singer, Rosalía , and the 22-year-old businesswoman, Kylie Jenner , are two very influential celebrities from the show business and celebrities, both of whom share a fascination with quirky accessories and colorful clothing, but also a great friendship that makes them wear the same outfits .

Rosalía is a Spanish singer who has achieved great successes on radio and streaming platforms, is a source of inspiration for dozens of young people in the world who not only imitate her steps, but also her choices in dress and her peculiar nails.

So much so that Rosalía’s fame and unique style have made her the image of the sports brand “Nike”.

For her part, Kylie Jenner has always distinguished herself by going to the forefront and imposing style and fashion before her more than 150 million followers on Instagram, which motivated her to launch her own cosmetic company.

The 22-year-old businesswoman is not only the queen of cosmetics, she is also a great influence for designers and various Internet users who go above and beyond to imitate her style. Like Rosalia, Jenner is a fan of flamboyant nail designs.