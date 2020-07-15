Young RD have a bearing on environmental policies

SANTO DOMINGO.-The youth of the brand in the trend of the change, and are part of the segment of the population of greater consumption, recycling and the use of biodegradable materials, thus, their incidence and participation in, biodiversity can act on behalf of the planet.

Although for the most part, until recently, lucia, and immutable, a part of which is understanding, the country and the world, that what they have inherited, in terms of natural resources, is the result of the impact and actions of past generations that have to do

“Today we see young people such as Greta Thunberg, environmental activist, Swedish, focusing on the risks of global warming; it is also happening in the country, where many others are beginning to empower themselves and raise their voice for the creation of” environmental measures”, indicates Isabela Hernandez, technician Direction of Biodiversity of the Ministry of the Environment.

The young people involved

In his quality of assistant in the framework of the project “Support to the Dominican Republic for the Review of the Strategy for the Conservation and sustainable use of Biodiversity and Action Plan 2011-20” (UNEP/GEF), Hernandez argues that, with this initiative, trying to detect empty, and review the actions to continue, looking for more youth to be involved in the development of plans and application points of view on issues such as the preservation of biodiversity, global warming, the protection of natural resources, and is involved in the defense of protected areas and the management of municipal solid waste.

Ensures that, as part of this dynamic, there are several mechanisms that have been carried out, related to the Organization of the United Nations and the Convention on Biological Diversity, which have been put in place in respect of 2010 (the Conference of the Parties), in which youth is integrated.

This body is responsible for the supervision and review of the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and about 197 countries and territories, the so-called Parties.

Also, is happening with the global network for biodiversity, and on the basis of equality, through the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

“Even if there are many young, some are at the level of the country that are dedicated directly to the protection of biological diversity.

However, through the mechanism: “the Global Network of Youth for Biodiversity” Convention on Biological Diversity, through the Ministry, seeks to integrate the stakeholders, so that, in the future, engage and have interventions at the Conference of the Parties for its proposals to take into account at the global level in favour of biodiversity,” said Hernandez.

Holds the environmentalist, based on the fact that 16% of the world population and approximately 27% of the national product, are young people, there must be a participation of this segment in the plans that are pursued to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Objectives, what should happen in Latin america.

Hernandez is part of the Association Hispaniolana, winner of the prize for Young leaders in the Conservation of Bird Life International, who carry a project of the Natural Monument, the Dunes of Boilers.

Participation

Access roads

Those who wish to participate, they need only to take an interest in the care of the environment, and give a little of your time to fight for the cause. For more information: Isabela.hernandez@ambiente.gob.do.