Trey Smith, son of Will and his first wife, Sheree Fletcher, was born November 11, 1992.

Willow Smith, the only daughter-woman, was a product of his relationship with his current wife, Jada Pinkett. He was born October 31, 2000.

Jaden Smith is perhaps the best known of the three. He starred in films like “the pursuit of happiness”, “Karate Kid” and “After Earth”. He is also the son of Judah, the brother of Willow. He was born July 8, 1998.