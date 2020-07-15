“Snowpiercer”: the Teaser of the second season introduces Sean Bean

Mr. Wilford is back to reclaim what belongs to him. Photo: TNT | TNT

The first season of “Snowpiercer“just come to its end, and has already been confirmed in its second season, which will be accompanied by the insertion of a new (and crucial) character.

The season of ten episodes inspired by the graphic novel “The Transperceneigechanged the adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho for the cinema, some of its narrative elements.

It came out a official glimpse of its second season, confirming one of the theories that the fans have asked for during this season. This new video we can appreciate that the actor Sean Bean he will have the task of interpreting the real Mr. Wilfordthe man who created the train.

The role of Wilford in the series has upset the expectations of fans in the course of this first season, while it has been revealed Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), was passed with the objective of influencing the decisions taken on the train.

While the season continues, has given the impression that Wilford could die

years after the departure of the train, revealing that he survived into a second train, called “Great Alice“that there would be Alexandra Cavillthe daughter supposedly died Melanie.

Produced by the channel TNT, “Snowpiercer“had the distribution of Netflixthat week after week went up a new chapter. There is still no scheduled date for the premiere of new episodes.