Nothing stops him! Selena Gomez has played with a super neckline in networks

Selena Gomez with the passing of the years has become one of the most important artists of the world, and this is because it is the owner of a great talent.

Because of this the former of Justin Bieber has been a great success both in music as in acting, where he took part in a great movie Disney.

Related News

In the same way, currently, the beautiful brunette, is breaking with their issue “Boyfriend” that was released a couple of months ago and that up to the time it takes more than 47 million views on YouTube.

In the meantime the social network the talented actress, has an amazing popularity because every time you make a recording to their followers to react immediately.

For its part, a fan page on Instagram he shared a photo in which she wears a dress of black color, it is characterized by a large spatula.