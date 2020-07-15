Nickeil Alexander Walker, the rookie who tries to Manu Ginobili to continue to develop | NBA.com Argentina

The rookie canadian New Orleans Pelicans, chosen in the middle of the first round in the last Draft, he said he asked his team to prepare a compilation of videos of the legend of argentina to improve his game with the ball.

In almost four months passed between the suspension of the NBA on the 11th march and the return of the equipment and training to prepare for the resumption of the contest, the players in the league has had time to develop a number of different aspects that they believed that they need to improve. Some focused on her physical, as Mo Bamba or Marc Gasoland others began to study with video to increase the level of your game.

The young players are, the more chance you have of take advantage of, not to speak of the neophytes. One of these is the canadian Nickeil Alexander Walkerescort New Orleans Pelicans 21 years old, elected to the post 17 of the last Draft. NAW it was one of the great revelations of the seasonwith the numbers of 15.4 points and 4 assists and 46.7% in the triple room and good defensive actions. Same in the Summer League had already done in brilliant fashion, with 24.2 points, 6 assists, 4,7 rebounds and 2.7 thefts per game.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/8c/1/nickeil-alexander-walker_x2ntlxn0c7wt1dpk8nbry8ez4.jpg?t=1320023523&w=500

In addition to this, their chances in 2019-2020, were few. In a couple of Pelicans who have a lot of talent on the perimeter, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Josh Hart, ETwaun Moore, Frank Jackson), Alvin Gentry has chosen to save the rookie: the average number of minutes was For 12.2 minutes per game, with 5.1 points, 2 rebounds, 1,8 assists and effectiveness, very different from that of the previous season (33.9% of the field). To Orlando, to New Orleans to play the season, it seems unlikely that the probability of the game time to grow, but NAW, you must be prepared if the opportunity arrives.

That’s why the rookie has been studying and chose to see an argentine in all the free time in the house: he asked his team to prepare a compilation of the video of Manu Ginobili to learn bahiense.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOS3lSCHOFQ(/embed)

“I chose Manu because of that I had to use my left hand. His cunning, his speed, his change of pace. He was a great player, in my opinion, and I just tried to take everything possible from him. There are many past players that in reality are not displayed, but were effective“said the canadian, who has been in the news for another reason: David Griffin, the chief executive of the series, said that Alexander Walker has grown about two inches compared to the one measured in the month of march.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TxgZC5xLlk(/embed)

“I didn’t realize until I returned, but I accept it. I’m never going to refuse a few more inches. If I could have another two more would be very nice“said the novice, who in the month of march has suffered a stress fracture to right wrista fact that has made it decant for Manu, one of the best mancini in the history of the NBA, to improve with the left hand.

Surely Alexander Walker will have the opportunity to demonstrate their growth (literal and professional) in three meetings in preparation for the Pelicans, on the 22nd of July to the Brooklyn Nets, the 25 July, in the face of the Denver Nuggets, and July 27, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

