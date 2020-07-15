Miranda Kerr has had to make the first move with Evan Spiegel.

2020-07-14 20:30:05

Miranda Kerr has had to make the first move with her now-husband, Evan Spiegel.

The Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she had to send a text message to the founder of Snapchat, with whom he has a Hart, two, and Myles, nine months, and after that they exchanged numbers in the event. And Miranda has revealed that she has had to wait a month after the meeting with the employer in the event of Louis Vuitton at the Museum of Modern Art, until he sent a text message to ask if he had heard “Spiegel im Spiegel”, a song that had been discussed during their first meeting.

And in a joint interview, Evan has admitted that he posted a message before because he thought he “had no chance” and that would not only be “wasting” their time trying to get the upper hand.

He explained his difficult situation, citing the Wall Street Journal: “I Thought I had no chance [with Miranda], then I would not like to lose time “.

Meanwhile, Miranda, who has also Flynn, nine, with her ex Orlando Bloom, has revealed previously that enjoys the husband all the time during the running of the bulls.

He said: “Even before this situation, he got up every morning at 5.30 in the morning and in his office at 6: 30 in the morning. Now get up at 5.30 in the morning and in his office at 6 in the morning.

“It is the same, only without the travel. It has been so from the first day I met him, six years ago. He was always awake early in the office. She loves what she does. Before COVID-19, would be in a house nearby. 6.30 p. M., perhaps sometimes at 7 p. M., Then to get something to eat, ducharía, is acostaría, would do it again the next day. Now, it’s the same thing, except that it ended at 6: 30 p. M. And in reality you are at home. “

Keywords: Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel

