Is this a joke? Bella Thorne explodes Instagram with a curious statement about your true nationality

MEXICO.- Also if the Monday rose ‘modorro’, as shared in one of his stories about Instagram, the weekend Christian Nodal he walked with a very active practice, one of his great passions, when not singing, recording or the coach to The Voice: la boxing, a sport that performs and is supported by a great working team that has forged a great friendship and that has also become a big family.

And is that sonoran does not have bad technique, it has height and a good weight, so that, if there had not been a musician, could devote himself to boxing, like his fellow countryman, Julio Cesar Chavez; and the insurance was public, and now enjoying, only that the social network already has three million followers, who have guided his career up to the first places of popularity.

Currently, Christian promotes his new single “Down Here”, his album “Ayayay”, which is able to be inserted in the taste of the public, and is among the first places of the most listened to on digital platforms, which allows you to be happy for the young artist of 21 years, at the same time continues her work on the Voice, where you recommend young talent like him.

This is the basis of which, the art of an 8-year-old Christian already played the trumpet at 10 and learned to play the piano and at the age of 13 she had already learned the guitar, and it is this ease and taste for the music that finally tipped the scales for this artistic profession, which has brought great satisfaction. And this is only the start, because four years is almost nothing and has already racked up a series of successes.

In this Monday, July 13, was the first night of the knockout on The Voice, and the team of Christian has done a good job, on the eve of competing with the best of ‘cocks’ his companions, venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, the Spanish is very mexican Belinda and the beautiful ex-Kabah, María José, with whom you share the forum on the issuance of TV Azteca and has managed to differentiate his style of music and their interpreters.