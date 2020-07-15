10 years of marriage equality, the official events to commemorate this historic date



The National Congress and is illuminated with the colours of the flag of LGBTIQ+

10 years after the approval of the Law of Equal Marriage, compliance with this, the July 15, there will be various events around the country. The National Congress is turned on for the first time with the colors of diversity, and some of the monuments of the city of Buenos Aires, the dress from last night, the colors of the flag which represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+).

The president of the Nation, Alberto Fernandez, has celebrated the date and has expressed a message last night on his Twitter account: “Today marks the 10 years of sanctions and the promulgation of the Law of Equal Marriage. That day in Argentina we extend the rights and we were a better society”.

The Ministry of the Public Spaces and Urban Hygiene of the City, also illuminated monuments in buenos aires with the colors of the flag of sexual diversity, from 23: 59 of yesterday, at the dawn of today and, then, will be lit by the sunset of today, until 23: 59.





The Monumental Tower lit with the colours of the flag of LGBTIQ+

The whole flag LGBTIQ+ could be seen in the National Congress and pedestrian crossings on Avenida entre Ríos, at the corner of Rivadavia and Yrigoyen; in the Usina del Arte, the palace of Lezama, in the Planetarium, on the Monumental Tower. In addition, the Square of the Congress, the Monument to the Spaniards, the Floralis Generic, and the Bridge of the Woman was also lit in alternating colors.





The Planetarium lit with the colours of the flag of LGBTIQ+

In addition, The senate of the Nation will be aired today, through their YouTube channel of the session in which the law was passed. It will take place from 13 to SenadoTV and remember the punishment of the project that the Argentina the first Latin american country to legalize marriage between persons of the same sex.

On 15 July 2010, with 33 votes in favour, 27 against and 3 abstentions, the equal marriage act became law. Argentina is the first country in Latin America and one of the top ten in the world, to consecrate the extension of marriage to people of the same sex.

In this way, the argentina, the legislation introduced a significant change in the Civil Code of the Nation. From penal law, article 172 of the Code was worded as follows: “marriage will have the same requirements and effects whether the spouses are of the same sex or of different sex”.

For his part, the government of the province of Santa Fe, with strong policies in favour of sexual diversity, will be a virtual meeting place to commemorate this historical fact. The panel, organized by the office for Women and the Objections of the Town of Santa Fe, will be responsible for reference and the militants of the collective LGBTIQ+ Santa Fe, which will assess the beginning of this law.

The event will take place from the 16th through the Google platform Meet, will be free of charge and requires only registration in advance until an hour before, the e-mail address:





mujer@santafeciudad.gov.ar.

Other celebrations

On the other hand, the organizations in the fight for diversity to be offered throughout the day in various activities.

The Argentine federation of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Trans (Falgbt) has organized a festival led by León Gieco, Gustavo Santaolalla, and Fabiana Cantilo, which will be held this Wednesday, streaming and can be seen from the 19 social networks.





There will be a festival that will be held today, (streaming) and can be seen from the 19 social networks of the Argentine Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Trans (Falgbt)

Also, will join figures such as Pedro Aznar and Víctor Heredia, among more than 30 artists who have joined us in the celebration. Some of them are Diego Frenkel, Mimi Maura, Hilda Lizarazu, Lula Bertoldi, Benito Cerati, Julieta Laso and Ignacio Copani.

The Homosexual Community Argentina (CHA) has hosted a roundtable, which will take place at 17 via zoom, which will be attended by the president of the organization, together with the minister of the Ministry of Women, Equality and Diversity, Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, and the owner of Inadi, Victoria Donda Perez.

The organisation of the 100% Diversity and Rights of a “go virtual” through the pictures that the users share and you can listen from 17 to 19 for the exdiputados Vilma Ibarra and Agustin Rossi, who has played a key role in the sanction of the law.

