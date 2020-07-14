Unusual: What I asked Nicki Minaj for his followers?

Nicki Minaj is a trend and not only for a new project, but the order that he made them his millions of followers through Twitter.

The rapper asked his fans to help her put pressure on msico Kanye West to publish the collaboration that was recorded in 2019, through his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West estren few months ago, his last album Jesus is the Kinghowever, the title was Yandhi“and inclua a production angle Nicki Minaj.

Nicki thought that the simple appears in the disc study Kanyehowever, I decided to give a radical change to the project, leaving out the simple singer-songwriter.

The decision of the husband of Kim does not include the song New Body it seems that was not to his liking of Minaj, and that is the reason why the agit for their fans to give him a hand.

If you want to listen to NB, turn on the comments Kim Kardashian all das, I wrote the rapper on his account Twitter.

Nicki Minaj and the meditica pair have a good relationship, it is ms, it was the Kardashian who suggested to her husband to do a song with her.

So, Nicki you have been asked to ‘barz‘as she is known to her fan base, who follow the same strategy with ASAP Ferg to publish another collaboration of yours”,Move Ya Hips‘.

For now it is not known ms anything about it, let’s see if the idea of the the rapper gives the result.