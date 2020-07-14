Tom Holland surprise with his radical physical change for his new movie

Tom Holland was the last actor to give life to the Spiderman on the big screen and that was your career to grow as a foam. The young man, 24 years old, is one of the artists most requested by you, and that makes you take every one of your roles as a challenge. That is the reason for which he has trained hard to give life to his new character and the results of its physical change you just have to see, thanks to a post on Instagram.

The new project of Tom Holland is far from the superhero universe, but not of the fantastic theme. And it is that, on this occasion, the artist will give life to Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the video game



Uncharted



Zendaya and Tom Holland in a scene from ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’

In Fact, Tom Holland to share the stage with one of the greats, Mark Wahlberg, that mentor guy. Wahlberg has always stood out for his muscles and his spectacular physique, a body that continues to maintain its 49 years.

It is for this reason that Tom Holland I also wanted to work the muscles and train hard during the last weeks. And the results of these training courses were able to see the latest version of Instagram.

Tom Holland

“When you work with Mark Wahlberg you have to do it”, he wrote in one of his stories with a picture of yourself in the reflection of a mirror. Tom Holland appears without a shirt in a room full of fitness equipment.

As you can see in the image, Tom Holland is able to define the muscles and to increase the volumetheir purpose in the face of the new movie that has not yet begun to roll, but that is planned as release date July, 2021.









TOM HOLLAND,

