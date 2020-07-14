Maluma, the last conquest of Jennifer Lopez

When two stars all around the world will gather, the networks collapse. Jennifer Lopez and Maluma were at the center of the image of the week to be photographed to compose something together in the studio.

The collaboration, whose name seems to be Toy Pa’ Ti, it would be one of the bombs of this summeralthough so far, none of the artists has revealed some details on his departure date.

However, everything seems to indicate that we will meet with a single stroke of the Latin that appeals to both performersaccustomed to accumulate millions of views for their successes of the past few years.

“We’re shooting a pump”he has admitted to Medellín in social networks.

From the beginning of his career, J-Lo is a fixed bet of the summer seasonespecially in this last decade of the 2010.

At the beginning of the same, the diva of puerto rican lit up our summers together with the likes of Pitbull, to follow, making the dance for years, along with other industry leaders, such as Gente de Zona or Bad Bunny.

Collaborations that have led to enrich your records and to mature as an artistwhile maintaining the ambition is still intact.

Today, with the announcement of this duo with Maluma, the The Ring back to the fishing talent colombian in this 2020, after making history together Shakira in the last Superbowl.

And you, you want to find out what we have prepared these two giants of Latin music?

Id prepare the hips, we need.