It is not beautiful: The photos of Selena Gmez who until Karol G coment

The actress and singer Selena Gmez cautiv recently to her millions of followers with a few photos in the leaves of the to wear an outfit that sports and modeling in a very natural way.

A monkey sporting a black, a jacket that makes him play in shades of white and black and a white top, is enough to ex Justin Bieber display confident, cool and beautiful in what appears to be a garden with a plan csped.

Related News

The images, published in an album of Instagram, not only woke up to comments from their fanticos, but also artists. Among them, the colombian Karol G you left the word Beautiful next to the emoji of a rose.

Selena used the photos for advertising the shoes of a well-known, demonstrating that it is still doing the same thing in recent months: work to grow in the world of work and bring forward new projects.