International exhibition: Maluma showed his “sabor latino” dancing with the stars theme ‘Rikarena’ | VIDEO

The colombian singer, Maluma he has made it clear that the taste and the Latin rhythm carries it in the blood through a video in which you were encouraged to dance full of meringue and the grouping of the Dominican Republic, Rikarena.

The theme chosen by Maluma was ‘She is so beautiful‘. In the video you see the singer of ‘ADMV‘your recent topic version of the ballad, moving her tan body to the music, proving that not only knows how to dance reggaeton.

“The LATIN FLAVOR… (which is not danced in a few 15s is not naaaa)” writes the artist in his social network, and immediately the thousands of ‘I like’ rained down on his publication. In less than an hour, the post has more than two million views and thousands of positive reviews.

The career of the artist goes for a good time. This Saturday has been received with the ‘Diva of the Bronx‘, Jennifer Lopez to record a new song, which according to the colombian singer will be all a “pump”.