Demi Lovato has sold his mansion in Los Angeles, where he had the overdose

It is unknown at this time where you’re going Demi quarantine, which derives of course from the health crisis of the coronavirus, but in some recent statements, she herself has admitted that she was very comfortable in the house and, therefore, away from the always prying eyes of the paparazzi.

“The funny thing about all this is that I have always been a person very much in the house, because I don’t like the fame. I like to be able to reach many people through my music, and social networks help me to strengthen those ties. But in terms of being recognized by the road or have to deal with paparazzi, that is not like me at all, so I prefer to stay at home,” he said a couple of weeks ago.