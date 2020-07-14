COVID-19: the Deputy says that it is not used for a Military Hospital, Health says that the use of the other options

BY HEDY QUINO

The member of the caucus of the Political Movement Winaq, Aldo Davila, announced that the Ministry of Health does not yet use all the facilities of the Medical Center and the Military to meet the patients ‘ COVID-19.

The mp said that the visit of the audit, which took place on this day, it was found that, for the last two months in the Hospital, the Military gave way to an area for the Ministry of Health to serve patients in the civilian, however, they are not being used.

“We were able to see that there is an area enabled for this site has already handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Care, which has been abandoned, and it isn’t giving up the use of it,” said Avila.

In addition to this, he made the following plea: “we Hope that the Ministry can make use of as soon as possible to these facilities and services, which took more than two months, under the management of the Ministry of Health, in order to save the lives of the guatemalans,” concluded the deputy.

PATIENTS LIGHT ARE SEEN IN THE OTHER AREAS

After a visit to mr Avila, the minister of Health has indicated that it is in these areas of the Hospital, the Military would be used for patients that are light-weight, however, so far, this is the type of patients that are receiving care at the hospital’s temporary, and the hotels that are leased, so that you have the availability to take care of them.