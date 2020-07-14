‘Black widow’: Florence Pugh will become the successor of Scarlett Johansson | Entertainment

The director of the tape to the left to see that this film could be just the beginning of an ‘actress ‘Party’ in the Marvel universe

The premiere of the Marvel movies, The Black Widowit was delayed due to the pandemic coronavirus, but not only, who is desirous of their fans, but also the fact that the director, Cate Shortlandannounced that this tape will be laforma where Florence Pugh receives the baton from

Scarlett Johansson

.

In an interview

for the magazine Empire

the director has suggested that, while this tape will be a way to say goodbye to the character of Johansson, could also serve to welcome you Florence the world of Marvel superheroes.

“(Kevin This) realized that the public would expect a story about the origins. So, naturally, we decided to go in the opposite direction. We don’t know how great it would be to Florence Pugh.

That is to say, you knew that it would have been great, but we don’t think so. Scarlett was very nice, on the plan of ‘I’m’ passing the baton’. In a way that will stimulate a different story in the female”.

The fans were disappointed to see that in

The final game

, The Black Widow it was not a funeral, but the director spoke with Scarlettand he said that Natasha I would not have wanted one. “She is too private and, in some way, the people that you never knew really who he was”.

The trailer shows that the story will be about Yelena Belovacharacter that will be Pughand Natasha Romanoffwho were trained to become spies and assassins, and how it shaped the history of The Black Widow.

The tape is expected to come out in the month of November, and will be the first of phase 4 of the The films of the Marvel universe (UCM) The film will be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.